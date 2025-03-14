Playback speed
From The Archives: Deep Dive with John Richardson

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Mar 14, 2025
2
3
Transcript

John A. Richardson Jr. is a passionate advocate for alternative health solutions and the powerful benefits of Vitamin B17. His lifelong journey with apricot seeds began in childhood, shaping his deep commitment to educating the world on the role of nutrition in disease prevention. As President of Richardson Nutritional Center, John continues his father’s legacy, promoting wellness through premium dietary supplements that support the body’s natural healing processes.

A key figure in the movement to challenge conventional perspectives on cancer treatment, John serves as Chief Visionary Officer of Operation World Without Cancer, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about organic, metabolic, and God-given solutions to cancer. Inspired by the work of his father, Dr. John A. Richardson, MD, and his mentor, G. Edward Griffin, he champions a mission to make cancer as rare as scurvy in our lifetime.

As 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17, John is at the forefront of a renewed push to educate the public about the science and suppression of B17. His relentless advocacy seeks to empower individuals with knowledge and transform the future of health and healing worldwide.

