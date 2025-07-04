From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Paul Marik

In this powerful interview I sit down with Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of the FLCCC Alliance and a pioneering physician known for challenging mainstream medical narratives. Best known for the MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols, Dr. Marik shares a sobering account of the professional and personal trials he faced while advocating for early treatment options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Marik reveals why so many physicians have remained silent in the face of medical censorship and institutional pressure. He discusses the scientific support for medications like Ivermectin and the suppression of evidence-based protocols that could have saved countless lives. With unwavering courage, Dr. Marik explains the devastating impact of being prohibited from treating patients as he saw medically necessary—a crisis that cost lives and nearly ended his career. Dr. Marik pulls back the curtain on how the system silences dissent, penalizes innovation, and prioritizes control over care.

This episode is more than a recounting of events—it’s a rallying cry. Dr. Marik’s message is clear and direct: Doctors must do the right thing. It’s a compelling reminder that integrity in medicine is not optional, it’s essential.

Join us for this impactful conversation. Share this episode with others who value truth, science, and medical freedom.

