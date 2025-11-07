From The Archives: Deep Dive with President and Publisher of Skyhorse Publishing, Tony Lyons

In this From The Archives episode, I sit down with Tony Lyons, President and Publisher of Skyhorse Publishing, one of the most independent and fearless voices in the modern publishing world. As an attorney, publisher, and defender of free expression, Tony has built a career on challenging censorship and giving a platform to voices others tried to silence.

Tony is also the publisher behind the bestselling books of 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as works by influential authors such as Woody Allen, Alan Dershowitz, Dr. Robert Malone, and others whose ideas have sparked international debate. Through Skyhorse, which now has more than 10,000 titles in print, Tony has transformed what began as a small start-up into a respected mid-sized powerhouse in publishing.

We talk about his unwavering stand against censorship – from government pressure to corporate suppression – and how the right to publish freely has become a critical battle in preserving truth and intellectual freedom. Tony also shares insights from his work as co-host of The 4th Branch podcast on the AMP Network, where he explores media control, transparency, and the power of open dialogue in shaping democracy.

This conversation is a reminder that courage still matters – and that the fight for truth, wherever it leads, depends on those willing to speak it.

Tune in to this compelling episode and rediscover why words still have the power to change the world.

