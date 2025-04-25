From The Archives: Deep Dive with Lee Kessler

On this week’s Deep Dives from the Archives, we sit down with Lee Kessler, an acclaimed actress, award-nominated screenwriter, and prophetic novelist whose voice cuts through the noise of modern history. With a 40+ year career in TV and film—including standout roles in Hill Street Blues, Matlock, and Creator—Lee’s transition from Hollywood to high-stakes political fiction is nothing short of gripping.

In this exclusive Deep Dive, Lee unpacks the real-world inspiration behind her White King trilogy—suspense novels that eerily foreshadow global manipulation, psychological warfare, and the ideological battle for America’s future. Her stories aren’t just fiction—they’re blueprints of the war we’re living in now.

We also explore her rare honor as one of just 121 women inducted into the Dazzling Daughters of the American Revolution, her selection for the Air War College National Security Forum, and her mission to awaken Generation Y—challenging them to trade entitlement for courage and become the Hero Generation.

This episode peels back the curtain on power, propaganda, and patriotism—from Hollywood stages to national strategy briefings.

The White King book: https://www.whitekingrising.com/

Watch our Happy Hour Bible Series The White King: https://drtenpenny.com/kingseries/

