From The Archives: Deep Dive with Mikki Willis

In this episode, I am joined by Mikki Willis—visionary filmmaker, truth-seeker, and creator of the most censored documentary series in history, Plandemic. With over one billion views worldwide, Mikki’s work has shaken the foundations of mainstream narratives and exposed corruption at the highest levels of government, media, medicine, and industry. Mikki has gone on to produce Plandemic 2 and 3, and Plandemic the Musical, Follow the Silenced, has authored the Plandemic book, all the while continuing to vehemently advocate for medical freedom, bringing awareness to the dangers of vaccines, and honor those who have been injured or lost their lives from the forced shots.

From launching the Elevate Film Festival to founding ELEVATE, a purpose-driven production company, Mikki has spent decades creating films that not only inform—but inspire action. His groundbreaking approach to Forensic Filmmaking is helping rewrite false media narratives and aid the justice system in exposing hidden truths. His team’s efforts have contributed to major legal victories against some of the most powerful forces in corporate media.

In this conversation, Mikki pulls back the curtain on the manipulation of public perception, the anatomy of propaganda, and what it takes to document reality in a world addicted to illusion. If you’re seeking deeper understanding of media deception and how truth-tellers are fighting back with cameras instead of weapons—this is a must-watch.

Join us as we go behind the scenes of censorship, narrative control, and the bold mission to set the record straight.

Follow Mikki’s work and watch his films at: plandemic.com

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment