From The Archives: Deep Dive with Brian Rose

Brian Rose is a dynamic entrepreneur, broadcaster, and educator dedicated to revolutionizing the way people think about finance, technology, and personal growth. As the Founder & Host of London Real Crypto & DeFi Academy, Brian has built a global platform that educates and empowers individuals to navigate the evolving landscapes of Web3, decentralized finance, and artificial intelligence.

With a background in engineering from MIT and the Sloan School of Management, Brian spent 15 years trading complex derivatives on Wall Street, in Chicago, and the City of London. However, disillusioned with the corporate world, he launched London Real in 2011, turning it into a powerhouse of long-form conversations that have amassed over a billion views. His interviews with thought leaders like Robert Kiyosaki, Wim Hof, and Dr. Joe Dispenza have challenged conventional thinking and inspired millions.

In this exclusive conversation, Brian shares insights on:

• His journey from Wall Street to launching a global media brand.

• The rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and why it matters.

• How AI and Web3 are shaping the future of wealth creation.

• Big Tech censorship and the impact of his viral documentary.

• His mission to educate 1 billion people on financial sovereignty.

This is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the future of finance, media, and personal empowerment.

Be sure to watch Brian’s movie which takes a deep dive into Big Tech Censorship. It already had a whopping 4.1 Million views on X and growing super fast!

Watch it HERE

