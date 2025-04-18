Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Bryan Ardis

Do you have your cup?
Apr 18, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

Dr. Bryan Ardis is a man on a mission—a bold and tireless truth-seeker who has become a leading voice challenging the modern medical narrative. A retired chiropractor, certified acupuncturist, and nutritionist, Dr. Ardis has dedicated his life to exposing deception in healthcare and restoring faith in the God-given systems of healing that exist within our bodies and nature.

He first rose to national attention for his outspoken stance on pharmaceutical corruption and medical malpractice, using both research and lived experience to sound the alarm. In 2019, alongside his wife, he co-founded ArdisLabs, a health company driven by a radical mission: “Create doubt in Big Pharma and restore faith in nature.” He also hosts The Dr. Ardis Show, where he pulls no punches—sharing uncensored insights, medical whistleblower stories, and research that challenges everything we’ve been told.

From breaking open the overlooked healing potential of nicotine to dissecting the spiritual and scientific roots of disease, Dr. Ardis goes where others won’t. He believes God got it right the first time—with the human body, with nature, and with truth.

In this Deep Dive, we go beyond the headlines—into the personal convictions, pivotal moments, and spiritual clarity that fuel his fight. This is not just a conversation about health—it’s a journey into faith, freedom, and the relentless pursuit of truth.

https://thedrardisshow.com/dr-bryan-ardis-d-c

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Controlcontrol cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Morning Coffee - April 16, 2025 Edition
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Don Jeffries
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dolores Cahill
Morning Coffee - Apr.9, 2025 Edition
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Orlando E. Silva
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
From The Archives: Deep Dive with Brian Rose
Morning Coffee - Apr.2, 2025 Edition
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny