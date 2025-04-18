From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Bryan Ardis is a man on a mission—a bold and tireless truth-seeker who has become a leading voice challenging the modern medical narrative. A retired chiropractor, certified acupuncturist, and nutritionist, Dr. Ardis has dedicated his life to exposing deception in healthcare and restoring faith in the God-given systems of healing that exist within our bodies and nature.

He first rose to national attention for his outspoken stance on pharmaceutical corruption and medical malpractice, using both research and lived experience to sound the alarm. In 2019, alongside his wife, he co-founded ArdisLabs, a health company driven by a radical mission: “Create doubt in Big Pharma and restore faith in nature.” He also hosts The Dr. Ardis Show, where he pulls no punches—sharing uncensored insights, medical whistleblower stories, and research that challenges everything we’ve been told.

From breaking open the overlooked healing potential of nicotine to dissecting the spiritual and scientific roots of disease, Dr. Ardis goes where others won’t. He believes God got it right the first time—with the human body, with nature, and with truth.

In this Deep Dive, we go beyond the headlines—into the personal convictions, pivotal moments, and spiritual clarity that fuel his fight. This is not just a conversation about health—it’s a journey into faith, freedom, and the relentless pursuit of truth.

https://thedrardisshow.com/dr-bryan-ardis-d-c

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment