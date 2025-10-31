From The Archives: Deep Dive with a leading national security strategist and one of the most seasoned experts in American defense policy, Frank Gaffney

In an age when America’s greatest threats are no longer confined to battlefields abroad but are embedded within our own systems, few voices have been as fearless – or as accurate – as Frank Gaffney.

A leading national security strategist and one of the most seasoned experts in American defense policy, Frank has spent decades sounding the alarm on the growing dangers that threaten our sovereignty – from foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party to internal decay within our own institutions. With a career rooted in government service, strategic intelligence, and global security, his insight cuts through the noise of political theater and exposes the realities most refuse to confront.

In this powerful discussion, Frank and I go deep into the state of America’s national defense and the covert, coordinated campaign to weaken our nation from within. We explore the infiltration of Chinese influence across critical sectors – from our energy grid and technology systems to education and policy-making – and examine how political complacency has left the United States dangerously vulnerable.

Frank shares his analysis from decades on the front lines of national security and offers perspective drawn from his groundbreaking works, including War Footing, Guilty Knowledge, and his latest book, The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party & Friends for Crimes Against America, China, and the World. His message is both urgent and sobering: if America is to survive, it must awaken – and act – before it’s too late.

We also discuss the moral and spiritual dimensions of national security – how truth, courage, and conviction remain the ultimate defense in a time when deception and fear are the preferred weapons of our enemies.

This is not a conversation about politics. It’s about survival – and the responsibility every American has to defend the freedoms we too often take for granted.

Watch this unfiltered, eye-opening conversation with Frank Gaffney – a man who has spent his life fighting to protect the nation he loves, and who continues to call America to vigilance in the face of rising global tyranny.

