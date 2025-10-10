From The Archives: Deep Dive with geopolitical analyst, prolific writer, and author, Brandon J. Weichert

This week we revisit my powerful conversation with Brandon J. Weichert, a geopolitical analyst, prolific writer, and author whose work pulls back the curtain on some of the most urgent battles shaping our world today.

Brandon is the author of Biohacked: China’s Race to Control Life, Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower, and The Shadow War: Iran’s Quest for Supremacy. With a background as a Congressional staffer, an MA in Statecraft & National Security Affairs, and years of experience advising military, academic, and business leaders, he is uniquely positioned to connect the dots between global politics, emerging technologies, and America’s security.

Never one to follow “fashionable thinking,” Brandon is known for his bold, often sobering analysis. His work has been featured in American Greatness, The Washington Times, and The Asia Times, and he regularly speaks across the country on the future of space, biotechnology, and global power struggles.

This conversation dives into the high-stakes competition for dominance – whether in orbit, cyberspace, or the laboratories shaping the future of life itself. Brandon’s insights are provocative, urgent, and deeply relevant to understanding the crossroads America finds itself in today.

Be sure to watch this fascinating interview – it will challenge the way you see the world and remind you of the vigilance and vision required to protect freedom.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment