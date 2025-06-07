From The Archives: Deep Dive with Don Jeffries

This week on From the Archives, we feature one of the most fearless voices in investigative journalism, a best-selling author and veteran truth-digger, Donald Jeffries. Don has made a career out of exposing what mainstream media won’t touch. From the shadows of the JFK assassination to the political cover-ups shaping modern America, his work rips the veil off the narratives we’ve been fed for generations.

We first had Don on in 2021 to discuss his groundbreaking book Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics—a sweeping deep dive into America’s dark underbelly, starting with JFK and unraveling decades of lies, deception, and media manipulation.

In this interview Don talks about his bombshell, American Memory Hole: How the Court Historians Promote Disinformation. In it, Don reveals how cancel culture didn’t begin in the 21st century—it was born under FDR. He uncovers how our global interventionist policy was set into motion under Woodrow Wilson, and he pulls back the curtain on forgotten military abuses in Mexico, Haiti, and the Philippines.

Don Jeffries doesn’t just report history—he reclaims it. In an age of censorship, historical revisionism, and media distortion, his voice cuts through the noise with sharp analysis and relentless research.

Get ready for an unfiltered conversation about what really happened, what’s happening now, and what we need to see before it’s buried forever.

