From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Alina Fong

Dr. Alina K. Fong is redefining how we understand and treat brain injuries. A renowned clinical neuropsychologist with expertise in neuroimaging, Dr. Fong has dedicated her career to advancing functional MRI applications for brain mapping and recovery. She serves as the President of the Brain Injury Alliance of Utah (BIAU) and holds key leadership roles in the United States Brain Injury Alliance (USBIA) and PINK Concussions, working to improve outcomes for those suffering from brain trauma.

As the Director of Cognitive FX, the world’s premier concussion treatment center, Dr. Fong leads cutting-edge research and clinical programs that are changing the game in post-concussion care. Her groundbreaking work has helped countless patients recover cognitive function, often when traditional treatments failed.

In this week’s Deep Dive, Dr. Alina Fong will reveal:

The Truth About Concussions – Why traditional concussion treatments often fall short.

Functional Neuro-Cognitive Imaging – How advanced brain scans are unlocking new recovery methods.

Post-Concussion Syndrome – The symptoms many doctors overlook and how to heal from them.

The Future of Brain Health – What new research says about preventing and reversing cognitive decline.

If you or a loved one has ever struggled with brain fog, memory loss, or concussion symptoms, you can’t miss this episode of Deep Dive!

More on Cognitive FX at www.cognitivefxusa.com

