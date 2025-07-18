From The Archives: Deep Dive with a Voice for Integrity and Freedom, Reinette Senum

This From the Archives episode features an unforgettable conversation with Reinette Senum—a fearless truth-teller, civic leader, and grassroots trailblazer whose voice continues to inspire people across the country.

With a life that spans nearly 60 countries and countless frontlines, Reinette is no stranger to standing alone when the moment calls for courage. Twice elected as a city council member and former Mayor of Nevada City, California, she made headlines when she stepped down from her third term in 2020—refusing to stay silent in the face of what she called the “Covid-lies” promoted within her own local government. Her bold stand included calling out Governor Gavin Newsom for his illegal mask mandate, a moment that would catalyze her run for California Governor in 2022, as an unaffiliated candidate—answering only to her conscience and constituents.

Reinette now channels her passion through a powerful initiative focused on spearheading legal efforts against geoengineering abuses across the U.S at Save Our Skies. She also authors the widely followed Foghorn Express on Substack—where she continues to expose corruption, inspire critical thinking, and amplify underrepresented voices.

Don’t miss this powerful conversation that’s more relevant than ever.

Watch the full From the Archives episode with Reinette—because truth has no expiration date.

