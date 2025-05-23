From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Naomi Wolf

One of the world’s most influential feminists, Dr. Naomi Wolf, doesn’t just comment on the world’s most pervasive problems; she aims to solve them. A charismatic personality with a passion for activism, Dr. Wolf has long challenged conventional narratives on gender, foreign policy, economics, and journalism. In her speeches and seminars, she exposes the threats to liberty and democracy, providing audiences with the tools to fight back against powerful institutional forces.

Dr. Wolf is a bestselling author, columnist, and professor. She is a graduate of Yale University and received a doctorate from Oxford. She is co-founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a successful civic tech company.

Wolf has written eight bestselling works of nonfiction, but her most recent book, The Pfizer Papers, Pfizers Crimes Against Humanity – is an in-depth analysis from Pfizer’s own clinical trials. Hundreds of thousands of pages of internal Pfizer documents related to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine revealed deaths, serious adverse events, and irreversible harm to reproductive health, and more. With Evidence-backed reports that unveil dangerous practices, we now have a call to action to prosecute these murders that can’t be ignored.

Dr. Naomi Wolf's books include The Bodies of Others and Facing the Beast, as well as New York Times bestsellers The End of America and Give Me Liberty. She is a former Rhodes Scholar, and advisor on women's issues and messaging to the Clinton and Gore campaigns.

BOOK: The Pfizer Papers

