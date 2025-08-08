From The Archives: A Deep Dive with founder of Cardio Miracle, John Hewlett

This week, From The Archives features a powerful and deeply personal conversation with John Hewlett, founder and formulator of Cardio Miracle—a groundbreaking nitric oxide supplement developed out of personal necessity and conviction.

In 2007, John Hewlett faced a life-threatening medical crisis following an emergency appendectomy. Complications, including internal bleeding and cardiovascular instability, left him with a dire prognosis and the possibility of heart bypass surgery. Rather than accept invasive procedures as his only option, John made a life-altering decision: to find a natural path to heart health.

That decision set him on a journey that would change not only his life—but thousands of others. After leaving behind a successful multi-million-dollar financial career, he dedicated the next 16 years to researching nitric oxide, often called the “miracle molecule” in scientific literature for its role in vascular health.

In 2013, he launched Cardio Miracle, a supplement combining advanced nitric oxide science with organic, food-based ingredients to support safe and sustained nitric oxide production in the human body.

This isn’t just a story of survival—it’s one of faith, science, and a mission to heal hearts naturally. Join us to hear John’s journey.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment