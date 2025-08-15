From The Archives: A Deep Dive with CEO of Galileyo Inc, Brett Miller

Brett Miller is the CEO of Galileyo Inc., a fast growing censor free information platform, providing influencer content and real time data to global cell and satellite device users. Partnering with front line reporters, journalists and influencers, we are dedicated to bringing our user’s the latest in free speech communications from around the globe.

Brett was born and raised in a small town in Pennsylvania to LouAnn Miller, a teacher & Robin S Miller, an editor and carpenter. He began his survival career in High School working as a lifeguard during the summers and Wilderness Emergency Search Team Member in the Winters, earning his Eagle Scout Badge his senior year, then joining the United States Marine Corps post graduation.

During his 9 years In the Marines he served as a Fire Team Leader, Mortar Team Leader and Company Radio Operator with an Infantry Battalion, mastering small arms and close quarter combat, along with radio encryption and field communication. After receiving an honorable discharge in 2004 he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

During his time in Los Angeles he created and patented several products, sold multiple projects and managed his own consulting company in entertainment and alternative industries. After a fruitful 18years, Covid and a prayer to God shifted his focus to family and the future of this country, sending him on a path of readiness, alternative communications and general preparedness for life changing events.

