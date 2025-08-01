From The Archives: A Deep Dive with outspoken Attorney, Author, and Political Analyst, Tom Renz

Tom Renz is an attorney, author, political analyst, and regular American turned corruption’s worst nightmare. Tom’s mentor was a Nuremburg prosecutor, he served as the only American to ever serve with the Honorable Justice Tarun Chatterjee of the Supreme Court of India and has been awarded nationally for political action.

Renz believes in freedom and is fighting for our kids future. He’s not running for anything and doesn’t even charge for a lot of his work (we yell at him a lot for that). Tom simply wants to make sure there is a free and strong country for our kids to grow up in. He’s a fighter and at peace with it.

Tom has gained national attention for his legal challenges to pandemic-related policies, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions on individual liberties. Through his work at Renz Law, LLC, Renz is empowering individuals and organizations to stand up for their rights and fight for the preservation of our constitutional freedoms.

Most attorneys simply file suits and deal with the results. Renz has defined Lawfare and pushes for change from every angle using a combination of public pressure, legislative and policy changes, and strategic litigation to promote liberty and freedom.

His work is about unifying people under the banner of freedom. Renz believes that nearly everyone can come together for freedom and those that anyone ignorant enough to oppose freedom simply must be defeated.

Renz’s legal advocacy and community building efforts are aimed at promoting constitutional choice and defending our liberties, and he is dedicated to helping fight our way out of a corrupt system.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment