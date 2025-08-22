From The Archives: A Deep Dive with Advocate and visionary entrepreneur, Tina Blanco

On this episode of From The Archives, we revisit a powerful conversation with Tina Blanco – visionary entrepreneur, innovator, and tireless advocate for preparedness.

For over 15 years, Tina has been at the forefront of making satellite phone technology accessible to everyday people, not just governments or corporations. Through groundbreaking partnerships with industry leaders like Inmarsat, Iridium, and others, she’s helped bridge the gap between critical communication tools and the communities who need them most – especially in life-saving situations.

Driven by a mission to protect and empower, Tina’s work goes beyond business. She believes in giving people the tools to be self-reliant during emergencies, from natural disasters to global travel risks. Her vision is rooted in a simple but urgent truth: we can’t predict the unknown, but we can prepare for it.

In our conversation, Tina shares:

How satellite phone access has evolved for the general public

Real-life stories where these tools have made the difference between life and death

Why preparation is not fear-driven—it’s empowerment-driven

Tips for building a personal or family emergency communication plan

Whether you’re an adventurer, a traveler, or simply someone who values safety, this episode will inspire you to think ahead and act now.

Listen in and discover why Tina Blanco says the time to prepare is always before you need it. Your future self will thank you.

