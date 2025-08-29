From The Archives: A Deep Dive with the outspoken host of InfoWars, Alex Jones

Born and raised in Texas, Alex Jones cuts through the lies of the globalists’ official narrative with unrivalled analysis that has simultaneously led to him becoming the most talked about AND the most censored name in broadcasting.

Alex has indisputably left his mark on popular culture and has influenced many political and prominent figures in the industry. He challenges big media with his daily broadcast of The Alex Jones Show by covering news the architects of the Great Reset want to be kept hidden.

From the roots of his public-access show in Austin, Texas in the ’90s, to now running and operating his own media empire with over 400 radio and cable/television stations, hundreds of online streaming platforms, and international syndication, Jones’ wildly-popular Infowars has proven itself to be a powerful counter to the corporate-owned mainstream media.

Daily, on his titular radio broadcast, he connects the dots and digs deeper into the story to seek the truth and expose the scientifically engineered lies of the globalists and their ultimate goal of enslaving humanity.

Alex Jones is internationally recognized as a trailblazer of new media and an icon of the Great Awakening and the pro-liberty movement.

