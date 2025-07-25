From The Archives: A Deep Dive with a Documentary Film Producer, Edward Griffin

G. Edward Griffin is a writer and documentary film producer with many successful titles to his credit. You may remember his works titled The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, and The Fearful Master.

Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand. He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, and the list goes on.

He is Founder and President of American Media and The Cancer Cure Foundation, and publisher of Need to Know News. He is Founder of Freedom Force International and creator of Red Pill University and Red-Pill Expos. The mission of these Red-Pill endeavors is to popularize and mobilize a global coalition for the victory of individualism over collectivism and liberty over tyranny.

Join us for the interview and hear about his extraordinary experiences.

