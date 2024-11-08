Sugar-laden foods can trigger a blood sugar spike, which is a rapid rise in blood sugar, known as a blood sugar spike. These spikes happen in about 9 out of 10 people and have negative health effects because they create inflammation and oxidative stress.



The spike causes insulin to flood the body to remove excess glucose. The removal causes a crash in blood sugar that makes you feel hungry again. It’s a vicious cycle for your body. It’s much healthier to have stable blood sugar across the day.

