For Those Who Doubt: Is It Because of Jesus? - Pedro Garcia

Pedro Garcia believes many people are not rejecting Jesus. They are reacting to pain, hypocrisy, legalism, emotional wounds, and a version of Christianity that never became personal in the first place.

This conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny goes directly into the modern collapse of faith, the deconstruction movement, Gen Z spiritual confusion, and the emotional isolation many doubting Christians quietly carry for years. Pedro Garcia explains why intellectual arguments often become protection around deeper emotional pain and why many churches struggle to create space for honest questions.

The discussion explores why people lose fellowship with God, why inherited faith often collapses under pressure, and why Scripture repeatedly shows faithful people wrestling with doubt, suffering, fear, and uncertainty.

Pedro Garcia’s book For Those Who Doubt: Is It Because of Jesus? expands far beyond what could be covered in a single interview. The episode opens the deeper tension many families are already facing behind closed doors.

Important Links:

Website: IS IT BECAUSE OF JESUS?

Book: For Those Who Doubt: Is It Because of Jesus?

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