Every so often, a piece of legislation is introduced that doesn’t just tweak a system — it upends and exposes it. That’s exactly what Florida’s Senate Bill could do. Introduced on October 14, 2025, this bill would require medical examiners to include the child’s vaccination history when investigating sudden or unexplained deaths in infants and children.

Simple. Direct. Uncomfortable. And for that very reason, passing this into law would be historic.

What the Bill Actually Says

If passed, SB 188 would compel examiners to:

Review and document all vaccines or emergency countermeasures administered within 90 days of a sudden death;

Include microscopic and toxicologic studies; and

Record findings in the CDC’s SUID/SDY registry for national analysis.

In other words, it demands the one thing public health has NEVER required before: collecting data that many show a correlation between vaccination and infant mortality.

What is the SUID/SDY Registry?

The CDC’s SUID/SDY Registry—short for Sudden Unexpected Infant Death and Sudden Death in the Young—is a national surveillance system designed to collect information about sudden, unexplained deaths among infants, children, and young adults. The SUID portion focuses on infants under 12 months of age, including cases labeled as SIDS, accidental suffocation, or unexplained causes. The SDY component extends to older children and adolescents (typically up to age 20).

The registry’s stated goal is “to bring together information about the circumstances associated with SUID and SDY. Participating sites can use data about SUID and SDY trends and circumstances to develop strategies to prevent future deaths.”

Unfortunately, the registry is voluntary, with only 32 states and jurisdictions currently submitting data. That means the registry only captures about 40% of all sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) nationwide. The same is true, or worse, for sudden death in the young (SDY) cases, since fewer states have the resources or protocols to include older children and adolescents.

According to the CDC, these are the state participations. Below are two tables that list the states that post SUID cases and those that participate with both SUID and SDY cases:

Table 1. SUID participation by state

Alaska Statewide Full SUID participation

Arizona Statewide Full SUID participation

California County-level Limited to Sacramento County

Connecticut. Statewide Full SUID participation

Georgia (DeKalb & Fulton Counties only) Also involved in enhanced prevention

Idaho (Canyon County Only ) Local participation only

Illinois (Cook County Only) Also part of enhanced prevention sites

Kansas Statewide. Full SUID participation

Kentucky. Statewide. Full SUID participation

Louisiana. Statewide. Includes enhanced prevention efforts

Maryland. Statewide. Full SUID participation

New Jersey. Statewide. Full SUID participation

Pennsylvania (selected counties). Partial county participation

Rhode Island. Statewide. Full SUID participation

South Dakota. Statewide. Full SUID participation

Tennessee. Statewide. Includes enhanced prevention funding

Texas (Harris County Only). County participation with prevention funding

Vermont. Statewide. Full SUID participation

Wisconsin Statewide. Full SUID participation

These are the states that participate in the SDY reporting

California (San Francisco County). Reports both infant and youth deaths

Colorado. Statewide. Enhanced prevention site

Delaware. Statewide. Full SDY participation

Indiana. Statewide. Includes enhanced prevention component

Michigan (selected counties). Partial SDY reporting

Minnesota. Statewide. Includes enhanced prevention

Nevada. Statewide. Full SDY participation, prevention site

New Hampshire. Statewide. Full SDY participation

Ohio (Hamilton County Only). Regional SDY site

Pennsylvania (Philadelphia County). SDY reporting only in Philadelphia

South Carolina (selected counties). Partial SDY participation

Utah. Statewide. Full SDY participation

Virginia (selected counties). Partial SDY participation

As you can see, these tables vary widely.

The CDC’s registry relies on death investigations, autopsy findings, scene information, medical records, and other relevant data submitted by participating jurisdictions. But never before has a state demanded that ALL report the vaccination history or have mandatory vaccination or as a standardized field.

The Florida Senate Bill

SB188 was introduced by Sen. Ileana Garcia (R–Miami), with advocacy support from Maija Hahn, chapter leader for Children’s Health Defense Florida. As Hahn explained, “If we don’t look, we’ll never know if that association is meaningful.” That sentence alone marks a turning point. Because for too long, we’ve been told not to look.

Every year, thousands of American families bury a child who “died suddenly.” They are handed vague terms:

SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome),

SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death), or

SDY (Sudden Death in the Young)

These labels don’t explain why — they simply rename what happened. And yet, in all of these investigations, one critical piece of information is left out: Was the child recently vaccinated?

If we truly want to “trust science” — real science, not sanitized public relations — then no variable should be off limits. The timing of medical interventions is a legitimate forensic factor. SB 188 doesn’t accuse, it inquires. But make no mistake — this bill threatens the fragile wall of silence surrounding vaccine injury data.

Why This Bill Matters

It demands transparency where silence has ruled.

It restores parental rights.

It sets a precedent.

If Florida passes this, other states can follow. Accountability has to start somewhere. Let it begin where freedom still has breath. For years, this bill was introduced – and ignored – in the legislative process in Alaska. Hopefully, times have changed because leadership, especially in Florida, has become informed.

Predictable Pushback and Arguements Agains SB 188

Already, the usual chorus of naysayers has begun to push back, screaming, “There’s no scientific evidence linking vaccines to sudden death syndromes!” But how can they be so sure since no one has ever looked? The absence of evidence isn’t proof of safety. It’s proof of avoidance. And avoidance has consequences. Every unexplored case, every unrecorded reaction, every unasked question — all contribute to a public record that’s been curated, not complete.

SB 188 would change that. That’s why it terrifies the system. The nay-sayers have come up with a series of arguments that in my opinion, are silly and have no weight, such as,

· “It’ll burden medical examiners.”

“It violates privacy laws.”

“It fuels misinformation.”

Truth isn’t misinformation — suppression of investigation is. If vaccine safety is beyond reproach, then data will vindicate it. If it’s not, then the public deserves to know. Either way, data doesn’t fear scrutiny. Only lies do.

What Comes Next

As of mid-October 2025, SB 188 is preparing for its first round of committee reviews. Opposition will be fierce — not because the bill is radical, but because it’s rational. If it passes, it will take effect July 1, 2026.

This bill isn’t just about Florida. It’s about whether we, as a society, will finally permit science to do its job and thoroughly examine the “safe and effective” marketing mantra. Between now and then, every citizen who values truth over the current belief system must speak up. Every parent who has lost a baby to SIDS or a child to SDY must become an activist to push forward this bill, even if you are not a resident of Florida. Contact the Florida state legislators. Share the bill. Refuse to be intimidated by slogans like “safe and effective” when what we need are facts and accountable science.

When I began speaking about vaccine injury decades ago, I never imagined we’d reach a day when a state law would mandate looking at what medicine has refused to see. But here we are. This bill might just be the strong ray of light in a long, dark tunnel we’ve been waiting for.

Let Florida lead.

Let the data speak.

Let truth, at long last, be allowed on the autopsy table.

