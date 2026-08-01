Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Excellent write up …Thank u Dr. T , your book is a must read .

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
4h

I think not just the USA but the WORLD NEEDS A CLEANSING !!! It may come to pass that the world will be divided between North + South America on one side of the ocean and Europe + China + Russia the other and never will they meet again !!!

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