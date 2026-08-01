We certainly focus on Dr. Fauci and his role in the COVID origins theory. After all, this man has been doing damage for a long, long time. He was instrumental in getting AZT (zidovudine) approved to treat HIV. The drug had significant side effects, including anemia, bone marrow suppression, nausea, and other toxicities, particularly at the high prescribed doses that were common in the day.

Fauci became NIAID director in 1984, early in the AIDS epidemic. His role was to oversee (and fund) HIV/AIDS research, set research priorities, and coordinate clinical trials. Amazingly, AZT was approved in 1987 as the first drug to treat HIV. Critics at the time said Fauci focused too much on AZT and suppressed other promising treatments.

Just ask Dr. Judy Mikovits. She says Fauci promoted AZT despite its toxicity, and that contributed to unnecessary deaths among people with HIV/AIDS. Forty-ish years later, remdesivir enters the scene for COVID-19. We recently did a lookback at the remdesivir debacle here. Definitely worth a read.



Rinse and repeat. And Fauci is still at the helm steering the ship. The focus is on Fauci, but what about the others? He has many co-conspirators. Let’s dive in.

Deborah Birx

A look at Deborah Birx’s career and the intersections with Fauci’s career should scare the daylights out of anyone. There’s just something about her…

Birx was also at NIH in 1984, the year Fauci joined. In 1985, she began concentrating on HIV/AIDS immunology and vaccine research. For nearly a decade (1996–2005), she directed the Military HIV Research Program and oversaw international HIV vaccine trials. During this period, she rose to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army. In 2014, she became the US Global AIDS Coordinator, responsible for a $6 BILLION budget. She left that post in 2020 to become the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Wearing her signature scarves, she became one of the most-recognized public faces of the federal COVID-19 response.

While Fauci and Birx’s most public relationship was their last one, the COVID-19 response, this duo had a professional relationship spanning nearly four decades, beginning in the early HIV/AIDS years. Fauci was her attending physician during her fellowship! That goes WAY back. Fauci definitely saw something of himself in Birx, and that should terrify all of us.

There is mutual admiration there. Birx has consistently spoken about Fauci as an important mentor, and Fauci has never criticized Birx. Not once, and not even in the diary. There’s so much more to this story.

Other Scientists

Judy Mikovits has definitively stated that during the AIDS years, Fauci covered up scientific misconduct and protected favored researchers. Nothing has changed.

This says it all: “...the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” This particularly damning excerpt from Fauci’s diaries shows that in January 2020, he privately concluded the Wuhan seafood market was not the original source of the virus. Yet on February 1, 2020, Fauci held a secret teleconference with four scientists: Kristian Anderson, Robert Garry, Michael Farzan, and Peter Daszak. This emergency call occurred after we the people discovered that NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology had funding ties. During that call, three of the four scientists said they were fairly certain the virus had been leaked from a lab. Two days later, on February 3, a now-infamous paper was released entitled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 purporting a natural theory, meaning, the virus had evolved on its own in nature. In that paper, these scientists knowingly promoted what the world now knows as ‘the wet market bat soup theory.’ Read our Tenpenny Report 3-part deep dive into the Proximal Origins (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3)

Shortly after that call, Fauci created an $82 million special grant initiative within NIAID called Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases (CREID). These four scientists collected the majority of that funding, over $50 million, a substantial increase in their academic funding when compared to many previous years. We wrote about the Fauci Foursome in 2022. (The Tenpenny Report)

Peter Daszak testified before Congress multiple times over two years ago, answering questions about his EcoHealth Alliance NIH grants and collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He was fired from EcoHealth about a year ago, and debarred for five years, but has faced no other repercussions for his devious role in all of this. (The Tenpenny Report)

There may be hope. Shortly after Fauci’s testimony this week, the DOJ opened an investigation into the pandemic-era activities of the EcoHealth Alliance, specifically that the organization used taxpayer cash to fund the Wuhan gain-of-function research. Daszak will be investigated for obstructing the federal inquiry by altering documents, instructing staff to reduce the pace of evidence production, and providing false statements to Congress regarding the Wuhan collaboration. (The US Department of Health and Human Services initiated official debarment proceedings against the group. Thank you, Secretary Kennedy. (International Business Times)

David Morens

We can’t name scientists without naming David Morens, a top advisor to Fauci. Three months ago, Morens was indicted for conspiracy against the United States and concealment, removal, destruction, alteration, and falsification of federal records.

As is always the case with these unelected but powerful bureaucrats, very few people had ever heard of Morens until he was charged by the DOJ. Who is he? He’s the guy who instructed his email pen pals to use his private Gmail account to avoid Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Morens’ quotes such as “I can either send stuff to Tony on his private Gmail [sic], or hand it to him at work or at his house”, and “I’ve learned from our FOIA lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d but before the search starts” have become well known at this point.

One of Morens’ frequent email correspondents was Peter Daszak. In 2020, EcoHealth Alliance was awaiting another $7 million in NIH grants. (Side note: EcoHealth Alliance received $7.5 million in NIH funds in 2014 to conduct coronavirus research which it contracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In case you’re wondering why Dr. Fauci’s presidential pardon goes back to 2014, there’s your answer.)

In fact, EcoHealth had three active grants in 2020 totaling nearly $8 million, and they had other government grants as well. (Oversight.gov)

After EcoHealth received the 2020 NIH award, pen pal activity between Morens and Daszak picked up. Morens actually wrote Daszak--from his NIH email account, “Ahem … do I get a kickback???? Too much fooking money! DO you deserve it all? Let’s discuss.”

Daszak had the sense to reply to Morens’ personal account, “of course there’s a kick back. It starts with five more years of FOIA requests. … I just hope it doesn’t culminate in 5 years in federal jail.” (Reason)



Who are these people? These emails are comical in their stupidity, but also reflective of a level of arrogance that has become all too common in our unelected bureaucracy.

Daszak gifted Morens with two bottles of expensive wine in July 2020: “This is the first of what I hope will be a continued series of expressions of gratitude for your advice, support and behind-the-scenes shenanigans in my battle against your bosses…and the ultimate boss on the Hill. It takes courage and commitment to do what you’ve done, given your job and the vindictive nature of the Administration. I am eternally grateful for that, and hope I’ll be able to return the favor one day. In the meantime … Cheers!”

Morens wrote back that after receiving the wine, he would now have to take more action: “Now I’m actually going to have to do something to deserve it. Let me think.” Morens went on to remind Daszak of favorable actions he had already taken on behalf of EcoHealth Alliance but reminded Daszak of his craftiness at not mentioning either Daszak or EcoHealth.

Now is a good time to mention that Morens was lead author on his own version of a “Covid origins” paper in 2020, further purporting the bat natural origins theory. They were careful to cover their butts and say they couldn’t rule out a lab leak. Here’s the citation. There are lots of co-authors here. Someone should look into that.

Morens, D. M., Breman, J. G., Calisher, C. H., Doherty, P. C., Hahn, B. H., Keusch, G. T., Kramer, L. D., LeDuc, J. W., Monath, T. P., & Taubenberger, J. K. (2020). The Origin of COVID-19 and Why It Matters. American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 103(3), 955-959. https://doi.org/10.4269/ajtmh.20-0849 (Pubmed)

Daszak described the wine as a Phase II gift and said a Phase III gift for future services rendered might involve a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant in DC or New York. I find this particularly egregious given that Phase II and III are commonly referred to phases of NIH grants. They are just so in-your-face about this! (The Washington Times)

To put it into perspective, when your relatives were dying from remdesivir and ventilators, these two were talking about fine dining that most Americans could not even afford.

Morens has been indicted but not convicted. If he is, he could face up to 5 years for conspiracy, up to 20 years for each count of destruction or falsification of records, and up to 3 years for each count involving concealment of records.

Throw the book at him.

The FBI

In Morens’ indictment, Daszak’s name was revealed as a co-conspirator. It was easy, because Daszak was the only American to travel to China in January 2021 as part of a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19. Talk about sending the fox into the henhouse! We are now learning that the corrupt FBI played a role in this debacle.

The FBI instructed US Customs and Border Protection to “not stop” Daszak upon his return to the US from China in February 2021. CBP regarded Daszak as “an extremely high person of interest” due to his 15 years of collaborative research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Daszak flew from Qatar to New York’s JFK Airport on February 5, and CBP planned to question him about his time in China. But CBP was instructed not to: “Please be advised FBI New York requested we do not stop the subject.” (New York Post)

This is coordination way above both Morens’ and Fauci’s pay grade, so who was directing the FBI?

Francis Collins

We simply can’t forget Francis Collins, director of NIH at the time all this was happening. Collins is certainly mentioned in the diaries.

Collins served as NIH Director from 2009 to December 2021, then continued as an NIH senior investigator and science advisor, before retiring in February 2025 after three decades at NIH. Collins has continued to do what most retirees do: speak and write and serve in academic and advisory roles.

He is famous for the October 2020 email to Fauci, calling for the “quick and devastating published takedown” of the Great Barrington Declaration, a public statement issued on October 4 arguing against broad societal lockdowns and favoring focused protection on the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. Healthy individuals including children were proposed to basically go on about their lives, mask-free and free of 6-foot distancing. It was written by three epidemiologists including Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya, now the current NIH Director.

Collins was investigated by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and they determined that Collins helped Fauci with the Proximal Origins paper, and certainly the plan to take down Bhattacharya and others who didn’t follow their science. He has not been indicted or charged with a crime, but he hasn’t fared well in the court of public opinion. In the video below, Collins and his wife are confronted about COVID-19 vaccine injuries while dining out: “You, Ralph Baric and Anthony Fauci deserve to be in prison for the rest of your lives. You have so much blood on your hands!”

When all is said and done, these people won’t be able to walk down the streets.

Fauci’s Wife

And speaking of wives…

The day after his testimony, Fauci and his wife Dr. Christine Grady did a power walk near their $2.4 million Washington, DC home. Grady sat behind her husband on Wednesday and has noticeably aged since his last Congressional testimony in 2024. They’ve been married for 41 years and have three daughters. (New York Post)

Congress can subpoena a spouse to testify but there are distinct marital privileges under US law. Confidential communications between spouses are protected in both criminal and civil proceedings and even exist after the spouses die. Furthermore, in criminal proceedings, the witness-spouse generally may refuse to testify adversely against their spouse. But neither applies to congressional hearings. Congress has broad subpoena authority, and a summoned spouse generally must take the oath and testify.

Given that Fauci invoked the 5th amendment 111 times, Congress probably feels calling Grady is a waste of time. But she should testify, not because she is Fauci’s spouse, but because she was chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. Yes, you read that right. Chief. Of. Ethics. She oversaw bioethics research but apparently did not oversee her husband’s work. Or did she? Elon Musk famously suggested that she did: “Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at NIH – the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically – is his wife.” Did she know about the questionable ethics of having sand flies eat a beagle’s flesh. (White Coat Waste Project) What about the $5.6 million grant forcing beagle puppies to endure hundreds of tick bites? (The Dogington Post)

In 2025, Grady was among several NIH officials offered reassignments in critical areas of need. So was Fauci’s replacement, Jeanne Marrazzo. (The Tenpenny Report)



Grady was offered a position in Alaska or New Mexico with the Indian Health Service, a realignment spearheaded by RFK Jr. to provide personnel in underserved communities. Grady declined, instead taking a posh faculty position at Georgetown University’s Kennedy Institute of Ethics, where she earned both her nursing degree and doctorate. (The Washington Times) I guess discussing Georgetown academics is far more upscale than discussing the plight of native Americans at those Michelin-star dinners this crew was promised.

Celebrities

“It is not hyoperbole [sic] to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson [sic] in the world.“ (Fox News)

Two things are clear from this diary entry: (1) that Fauci is possibly the most arrogant person in the world and (2) that inflated head clearly interfered with his ability to correctly spell words.

Fauci’s diary is filled with gushing entries about celebs like George Clooney, Oprah, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and others.

But there’s no more chummy relationship than with Barbara Streisand. She and Fauci go back to pre-pandemic days, when she appeared at NIH with both Francis Collins and Fauci to deliver the J. Edward Rall Cultural Lecture on women’s cardiovascular health. What?

In February 2021, Streisand called Fauci to ask about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines after she experienced a shingles outbreak. Fauci answered her questions and reassured her. They joked about their Brooklyn accents and Fauci gushed that he had learned how to use Amazon Alexa to play Streisand’s music.

Streisand contacted Fauci again in October, once again with questions about COVID-19 booster shots. Apparently, she was not convinced, or did she have another adverse event like her MILLIONS of fellow Americans? (ABC17 News)

If only Fauci had taken regular calls from regular people concerned about their loved ones on ventilators and remdesivir. Oh well, that didn’t happen. Let’s not soon forget all the celebs who PUSHED these vaccines on all of us, including our children, shaming us to take the jabs.

The Fake News Media

Texts with Dana Bash. Dinners at Jake Tapper’s Washington home. Fauci’s diaries reference frequent contact with numerous journalists and media organizations. He always responded to a “constant stream” of interview requests and weighed which ones would have the most impact. He reflected how media coverage affected public understanding of COVID-19. He certainly didn’t like criticism from any media outlet who questioned “The Science”.

Jake Tapper is mentioned in the diaries multiple times, portraying a relationship that went far beyond one of media to public official. There are reports that Tapper privately checked with Fauci to make sure a CNN interview had not caused problems for Fauci in the Trump White House. This was reciprocal. Fauci provided questions for Tapper to ask another Trump administration health official in an interview. Tapper hasn’t said a word.

The media clearly had a love affair with Fauci, like this sickening example from Lawrence O’Donnell of MS NOW: “All of us owe our gratitude to Anthony Fauci and many of us may owe our lives to Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci owes nothing to Republicans in the US Senate. Sometimes news stories come down to a very simple right and wrong and this is one of them. Anthony Fauci is right and every one of those Republican Senators is very, very wrong.”

The real question here is this: what motivated the love affair with Fauci? Is it just because he is so great at pandemic responses? Or did Fauci direct the media? Was he ultimately in charge of the narrative, and did they take orders from him? Hopefully time will reveal all.

And if Fauci is so right about everything, and everyone else is very, very wrong, then why is there no record that Dr. Anthony Fauci has sued Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Kennedy’s 2021 book, The Real Anthony Fauci.



Why is that? We know the answer.

Fauci and Birx were the public face, but so many more were complicit behind the scenes. I’ve mentioned some, but certainly not all. These unelected bureaucrats and other ne’er-do-wells were happy to stay plotting behind the scenes, but they didn’t count on all of us finding out what they did. Now people like Collins and his wife are confronted at dinner, and Fauci and wife can’t even go for a walk.

If it seems like harsh treatment for them, I’ll end with an excerpt from my book, Zero Accountability:

“For months, we heard about the millions who had died from the SARS CoV-2 infection. But the real dramatic warnings should have been about the shots, not an infection which had a negligible mortality rate. As time goes on, we hear more and more about the many millions who have suffered and/or died as a result of being coerced into getting three or more COVID-19 jabs that were not safe, were not protective, and definitely caused harm. An estimate from October 2022 pegged the deaths from the injections to be at about 20 million in the US alone, with more than 2.2 billion people injured globally. That was in 2022; the numbers are no doubt higher now.”

That puts it in perspective and sweating it out on the witness stand doesn’t really seem that harsh after all.

This book talks about Big Pharma corruption way before Fauci. Buy your copy today.

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