There’s a lot of confusion and debate about what non-GMO and organic labels really mean.

The non-GMO label (http://www.nongmoproject.org/) only verifies that a product doesn’t contain genetically modified (GMO) ingredients (or technically less than 0.9% GMOs). While that is good, it’s not the whole story about what the product contains, how it was produced, and where it came from.

Foods certified as organic are also non-GMO per current USDA regulations. I found this great 2015 paper in my archives and wanted to share. It’s still relevant, and sadly the confusion is still present today, 10 years later. Maybe HHS will tackle our food labeling issues as well.

I’ve been writing about chemicals in our food for a while now, like this article on fruits and veggies. And remember, because we have so many pesticides and God knows what else in our food, you must take care of your microbiomes. If you missed my Saturday substack last week, it’s worth a read to protect your health. Here’s the link.

My new book is available for pre-order at the link above.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment