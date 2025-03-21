What if the measles cases we fear aren’t from the wild virus--but from the very vaccine meant to prevent them?

For decades, the mainstream narrative on measles has focused on the dangers of declining vaccination rates. However, what happens when a confirmed case of measles is not due to wild-type infection, but rather from the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine itself?

My colleague Sayer Ji discusses this case of a child developing measles symptoms following MMR vaccination. Clinical confirmation of such cases are rare, nevertheless, these cases do exist and they raise important questions about vaccine-associated measles (VAM). Read Sayer’s full report here.



And, in case you missed it, here is our latest take on the measles flurry.

