What if the measles cases we fear aren’t from the wild virus--but from the very vaccine meant to prevent them?
For decades, the mainstream narrative on measles has focused on the dangers of declining vaccination rates. However, what happens when a confirmed case of measles is not due to wild-type infection, but rather from the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine itself?
My colleague Sayer Ji discusses this case of a child developing measles symptoms following MMR vaccination. Clinical confirmation of such cases are rare, nevertheless, these cases do exist and they raise important questions about vaccine-associated measles (VAM). Read Sayer’s full report here.
And, in case you missed it, here is our latest take on the measles flurry.
An interesting observation I have seen while volunteering at our local county animal shelter in Texas. Many times puppies vaccinated on intake would come down with distemper within a few days. We would call it vaccine-induced distemper and sadly it was almost always fatal. Why not vaccine induced measles? I am sure it happens all the time. Just another interesting fact -measles vaccine used to be given to puppies years ago to protect against distemper since the viruses are similiar when there was not vaccine to protect against distemper. It seemed to work really well. The two viruses are closely related and makes one wonder what goes on in these vaccine labs.
