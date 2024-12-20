China manufactures a whopping 90% of everyday medicines that Americans depend on. Does this leave a situation ripe for China to weaponize drug exports? Hopefully not, since the US is woefully unprepared to address even minor disruptions in the supply chain of antibiotics, over-the-counter meds and more.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Made in USA will only be safe when the FDA is dismantled and drug companies are prosecuted for murder.
Another great reason to do all you can to get off the drug merry-go-round.