What on Earth is Trump up to regarding Ozempic? Today’s Fast Facts is a bit longer than usual, but it’s worth it to explore this topic. None of it makes any sense.

The President announced a deal with both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to drastically reduce the GLP-1 drug prices, and cap the price of any future GLP-1 drug.

Common GLP-1 drug names are Ozempic, Rybelsus, Semaglutide, Trulicity, Dulaglutide, Victoza, Liraglutide etc.

In mid-2026, Medicare will now cover these drugs for both diabetes and for obesity (an off-label use!) Consumers can also buy the GLP-1 drugs at a deep discount directly from the government at a new TrumpRx.gov website which launches in Jan. 2026.



This greatly broadens the market for Big Pharma AND encourages more private insurers to cover these drugs.

WHY???



Ozempic is EXTREMELY dangerous! I’ve written about it for nearly two years now: The New Weight Loss Drugs and The Ozempic Crisis



Trump seems to know they are dangerous. After all, during the press conference, he looked right at RFK Jr., saying “I haven’t heard anything bad about these drugs, have you Bobby?”

Yes, Bobby has! He didn’t answer Trump but in fact, RFK Jr. has been vehemently opposed to Ozempic. Just last year, RFK Jr noted the terrible impact of these drugs and noted they were illegal in Europe. He points out that the drug has made the Danish Novo Nordisk company one of the biggest of Big Pharma, yet the Danish government doesn’t even recommend the drug. Instead they recommend common sense measures like dietary changes and exercise.

Ozempic is bad news. Very bad news.



• It paralyzes the stomach

• Stops you from producing serotonin

• Causes suicidal ideations

• Causes severe gastrointestinal issues

• Eats away at muscles

• You regain all the weight when you stop using it

• Is dangerous for people with pancreatic issues

In July of THIS YEAR, RFK Jr. revealed a $3 trillion Ozempic scandal between manufacturer Novo Nordisk and our own Congress. Over 100 Congress members are linked to the company, which explains why our beloved senators and reps are backing a $1,500/month Medicare fund for the drug. Remember how quickly these drugs exploded onto the market? Now we know why.

During the Ozempic press conference, RFK Jr. mentioned that obesity was a factor of poverty, and pointed out the great disparity of rural people’s access to drugs compared to city dwellers. He also stated that his office will announce new dietary guidelines for Americans in December, saying that the food culture in our country will drastically change. Now that is a permanent solution to obesity. Ozempic is not.

Even stranger, one of the pharma execs, Novo Nordisk Director Gordon Findlay, fainted during the press conference! Many have said this was a visible omen of the collapse of Big Pharma. Certainly, lowering the drug prices greatly cuts into their profits (and makes our Congress’ pockets not so lined with money). Maybe Gordon saw the writing on the wall and just couldn’t take it. Let’s hope so. But in the interim, we all need to pay close attention to the Ozempic developments. It’s too dangerous of a drug not to follow this.

I would love for you all to “weigh in” (no pun intended) on exactly what is going on here!

