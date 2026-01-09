Sadly, so many still have a “belief” in vaccines, especially the flu shot. It’s not surprising, given the level of propaganda, brainwashing and fear levied at us for decades.



But the truth is that it only protects you against the chosen strains in each year’s formulation. The strains are a prediction, not a certainty. And it is certainly not a real-time response to the flu. Here is how that process works:

WHO does global surveillance to see what strains are emerging

Forecast the dominant strains in February; most vaccines have 4 strains

Manufacture the vaccines months in advance

Vaccines become available September-October

If another strain emerges, it is impossible to include it in the shot.

For years, RFK Jr. has been very outspoken about the dangers of flu shots. His comments are evergreen, still relevant today, and I totally agree with him.

“In a million years, I would not take the flu shot—and I’ll tell you why. The flu shot primes you for flu, 36% pathogenic priming for COVID & increases non-flu infections like pneumonia 440%. People who take the flu shot are protected against that strain of flu, but they’re 4.4x more likely to get a non-flu infection… It injures your immune system so that you’re more likely to get a non-flu viral upper respiratory infection.”

Naturally, with the big announcement this week to reduce the number of childhood vaccines on the schedule, the MSM press has come out swinging.

When challenged that fewer people are likely going to get the flu shot this year because of the CDC announcement, RFK Jr. stressed that he is not taking vaccines away from anyone, but urging patient-doctor consultation on them.



Kennedy cites the Cochrane Collaboration, a U.K.-based health care research nonprofit that he called “one of the ultimate arbiters of vaccine safety and clinical data.” Cochrane’s extensive meta-review of the flu vaccine showed no evidence that the flu vaccine prevents serious disease or that it prevents hospitalizations or death in children.

There’s no evidence. It’s time to give up your belief that the flu shot is going to keep you safe. The truth is that it will do you way more harm than good.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

QUICK LINKS: