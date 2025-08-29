I see research like this and just scratch my head. Researchers at North Carolina State University are studying how to deliver jabs via dental floss. Who funds this stuff?

The mouth tissues absorb quickly and therefore are a great candidate for administering vaccines. So, scientists coated dental floss with a variety of flu vaccine molecules and used the floss in mice, delivering it to the gums of the mice.



Researchers saw "saw strong immune activity" in the animals. They’re saying it provides similar protection to vaccines delivered via the nose. Since many vaccine formulations cannot be effectively delivered nasally, the researchers are giddy that this could be a new, needle-free way of making sure you get jabbed.

You just can’t make this stuff up.



Source

Cellular support that works!

Buy Zeolite