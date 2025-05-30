The following vaccines are administered from birth to age 18 and contain aluminum:

• Hepatitis B (HepB)

• Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) (DTaP and Tdap)

• Haemophilus influenzae type b (PedvaxHIB)

• Pneumococcal (PCV)

• Hepatitis A (HepA)

• Human papillomavirus (HPV)

• Meningococcal B (MenB)



Many of these shots likely have far more aluminum in them than what the FDA reports. When the FDA was asked to confirm that the amount of aluminum adjuvant in the vial matches what’s on their own product label, they remained silent.

This means we are potentially injecting enough aluminum into young children to INDUCE autoimmunity. The CDC’s own data shows that aluminum adjuvants injected via vaccines end up in every single organ in the body.

Zeolite removes aluminum.

