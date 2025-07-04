The internet and MSM agencies are abuzz about a new article published in the Lancet. The article shows drastically declining global vaccination rates in children since 2010. Here are a few things to know about this study:

It is published in The Lancet, a compromised journal that has had to retract articles on hydroxychloroquine being ineffective and of course the famous Origin of COVID article

The study is funded by GAVI and the Gates Foundation

The study compares vaccine rates from 1980 to 2010 with rates from 2010-2023 in 204 countries

11 vaccines are reviewed including diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP1 and 3), measles (MCV1), polio (Pol3), and tuberculosis (BCG)

They blame the COVID-19 pandemic on global vaccine decline rates since 2020. They insinuate vaccine access was not possible during the pandemic, then casually note that rates have not returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as of 2023. (Gee, I wonder why?)

New vaccines like pneumonia (PCV3) and rotavirus (RotaC) saw increases during the pandemic, but at “slower rates than expected” in “the absence of the pandemic”

These groups have 2030 targets of 90% coverage. They expect that maybe only DTP3 would reach the goal

Zero-dose children (not receiving any jab) reached a peak of 18.6 million in 2021 at the height of the pandemic. Most are in Africa, India, Indonesia and Brazil.

Here’s the most chilling part. Keep in mind who is funding this study. The authors state that because of this data, the efforts of GAVI, etc. will require “accelerated progress” and “substantial increases in coverage”.



They conclude with a call to action: “the crucial need for targeted, equitable immunisation.”



And of course, they must address vaccine misinformation and hesitancy.



They’re focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean, so let’s all pay attention to GAVI efforts in those areas.