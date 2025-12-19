Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Jackelyn S Myers
2h

In the mid-‘90’s I heard a discussion on talk radio about the trans-gender issue. The dr said that when these children were referred to him for counseling, he ALWAYS found 2-3 other issues they were trying to deal with.

When these other issues were resolved, 90+% were identifying with their birth gender by age 18.

Today no counseling is offered other than transitioning.

(It wasn’t clear if he was an MD psychiatrist or a phd psychologist.)

Steve Miller's avatar
Steve Miller
1h

It's amazing to me how some weird thing I had never heard of before became a pressing world wide emergency during the Biden freak show.

Of course "medical science" isn't going to turn away from such a lucrative money maker. Just another act showing how, for the most part, the doctors performing these things are driven by money.

