Fast Facts Friday
Thank God this barbaric practice of surgical mutilation has ended.
Yesterday, RFK Jr. signed a directive for a nationwide ban of transgender surgeries for minors. Thank God.
“So-called gender-affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine—it is MALPRACTICE.”
He went on to say that HHS and its agencies are DONE “with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the wellbeing of children.”
“Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives they’re sworn to safeguard.”
He called out the AMA (American Medical Association) and AAP(American Academy of Pediatrics) for peddling the lie that chemical and surgical sex rejecting procedures are appropriate treatments for children who suffer from gender dysphoria.
RFK Jr. said these organizations betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth aged 13 to 17 who believe that sex can be changed.
HHS just published a peer-reviewed report showing the incredible danger these procedures impose. Children who receive these procedures have lasting harm.
We are FINALLY seeing Big Pharma and the medical-industrial complex unravel.
I wrote about it in a two-part recent substack (Part 1 and Part 2). Let’s keep going.
QUICK LINKS:
In the mid-‘90’s I heard a discussion on talk radio about the trans-gender issue. The dr said that when these children were referred to him for counseling, he ALWAYS found 2-3 other issues they were trying to deal with.
When these other issues were resolved, 90+% were identifying with their birth gender by age 18.
Today no counseling is offered other than transitioning.
(It wasn’t clear if he was an MD psychiatrist or a phd psychologist.)
It's amazing to me how some weird thing I had never heard of before became a pressing world wide emergency during the Biden freak show.
Of course "medical science" isn't going to turn away from such a lucrative money maker. Just another act showing how, for the most part, the doctors performing these things are driven by money.