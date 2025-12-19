Yesterday, RFK Jr. signed a directive for a nationwide ban of transgender surgeries for minors. Thank God.

“So-called gender-affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine—it is MALPRACTICE.”

He went on to say that HHS and its agencies are DONE “with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the wellbeing of children.”

“Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives they’re sworn to safeguard.”

He called out the AMA (American Medical Association) and AAP(American Academy of Pediatrics) for peddling the lie that chemical and surgical sex rejecting procedures are appropriate treatments for children who suffer from gender dysphoria.

RFK Jr. said these organizations betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth aged 13 to 17 who believe that sex can be changed.

HHS just published a peer-reviewed report showing the incredible danger these procedures impose. Children who receive these procedures have lasting harm.

Levine’s official portrait was changed back to “her” male name. Is it bigotry? Or is it that HHS does not think he/she is a good role model for American teens?

We are FINALLY seeing Big Pharma and the medical-industrial complex unravel.

I wrote about it in a two-part recent substack (Part 1 and Part 2). Let’s keep going.



