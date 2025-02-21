USAID is not the only fraudulent funding game in town. Elon Musk’s DOGE team has unearthed jaw-dropping irregularity from the US Social Security Administration (SSA), finding over 25 million Americans age 100 or older.

Interesting. When compared with the 2024 US Census Bureau data, we have only approximately 101,000 Americans over age 100.

The Gerontology Research Group says we have fewer than 150 individuals aged 110 and above. These supercentenarians are exceedingly rare, but Musk says SSA data shows ~16 million supercentenarians.

The longest living person, Sara Knauss, lived to be 119 years old, yet SSA shows people even older than the Constitution itself are still living.



And how can 394 million Americans be getting checks, when we only have 334 million people, some of whom are not on SSA benefits?



I smell a rat.

