USAID is not the only fraudulent funding game in town. Elon Musk’s DOGE team has unearthed jaw-dropping irregularity from the US Social Security Administration (SSA), finding over 25 million Americans age 100 or older.
Interesting. When compared with the 2024 US Census Bureau data, we have only approximately 101,000 Americans over age 100.
The Gerontology Research Group says we have fewer than 150 individuals aged 110 and above. These supercentenarians are exceedingly rare, but Musk says SSA data shows ~16 million supercentenarians.
The longest living person, Sara Knauss, lived to be 119 years old, yet SSA shows people even older than the Constitution itself are still living.
And how can 394 million Americans be getting checks, when we only have 334 million people, some of whom are not on SSA benefits?
I smell a rat.
Source
January, 2025, we heard all month about DOGE's goal to cut $2 trillion from the budget, and how it was impossible, partly because we could not cut Social Security and Medicare. And now we see all this fraud.
Dr. Tenpenny, we can cut most of our Medicare expenses WITHOUT cutting benefits, and we can even add nutrients to Medicare and save a ton--and honest doctors like YOU are key. You see, either God or lots of gods or Evolution made us, and either way, we have to be fit to survive. If our ancestors had needed $60,000 remedies, we would not be here. They needed herbs and spices and such. What they needed had to be readily available, that is, abundant. And what is abundant is cheap.
You can't get nutritional yeast or Carlson's Lemon-flavored cod liver oil (wonderful salad oil, and very good in fruit bread) on food stamps because they are TOO NUTRITIOUS! Come again?
I hope you and others like you work with Bobby to MAHA.
I wouldn't be shocked to discover that government computers were still paying benefits to George Washington who died in 1799. How does this happen? The government keeps everything a big fat secret because no one is watching them.