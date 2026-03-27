Many of you have asked about how Dr. Makis is doing since his draconian February 18 hearing in Canada.

Here’s the scoop:

Just to recap, this trial centers around the criminalization of ivermectin. The court alleges it is extremely dangerous and that doctors like Makis should not be giving it to patients. As he says, they are using him to set a precedent, since he dared to help over 9,000 cancer patients. With Makis as the sacrificial lamb, they want no other healthcare worker to ever be able to help anyone with ivermectin again. Along with that, they want to criminalize the “right to try”—for any cancer patient to try ivermectin.

So far, the government in Alberta has spent over $10 million in legal fees on the Makis case. The Canadian government is holding his medical license hostage. Read the rest of his substack to find out what else they’ve done to him.

The good news is that he is moving to Florida and his medical license there has been approved. He will let everyone know this information when he is an official Florida resident, which he says is “coming very, very soon.”

The people going after Makis have blood on their hands. He estimates that the sabotage of his Alberta license led to the deaths of almost 2500 cancer patients, because the government would not let him treat them. Where is the accountability?

Just wanted to provide you the facts on this Friday, and Dr. Makis, welcome to Florida!

I’ve done several interviews with Dr. Makis.

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