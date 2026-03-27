Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
5h

I wish Dr. Makis and his family the very best! 🙏 Florida is blessed to have him . 💟

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Lisa Erickson's avatar
Lisa Erickson
2h

Just ANOTHER example of the tyrannical government here in Canada. Bill C-9 (Anti-Hate Speech) just passed and is on the way to Senate, with the expectation that it will become law. Culling of chickens, cows and pigs are happening in real time. Government wants to introduce lab grown meat. Full blown immigration crisis. Courts have been infiltrated. Catch and release for real criminals, while the leaders of the Trucker Convoy are on house arrest. The government has ties not only to the WEF but the CCP. It goes on and on. We, as Canadians, have lost a real hero in Dr. Makis. The situation in Canada is not good.

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