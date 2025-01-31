This week’s health tip is how to make your wallet healthier again. President Trump signed an order banning transgenders from the military. New DoD Secretary Hegseth agrees: “for the recruits, for the military, and primarily for the security of the country, transgender people should never be allowed to serve. It’s that simple.”

There are about 2.1 million soldiers in the military. About 8,000 are transgender and about 2,000 want the military (meaning we, the taxpayers) to pay for their transition surgeries. At a minimum of $100,000 per surgery, that is a taxpayer-funded $200 million expense for these surgeries. NOW how do you feel about transgenders in the military?

Lt. Col Bree Fram is currently the highest ranking transgender officer in the military…but not for long.

My current books are available on Amazon.com or drtenpenny.com

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment