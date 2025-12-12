Both Hep B vaccines and fluoride were products that were sitting around unused. We can’t have that. So they were marketed in a new way to show a health benefit.



Early Hep B vaccination programs in the 1980s specifically targeted high-risk adult groups (gay men, healthcare workers, and injection-drug users) because they were at higher risk of exposure. They still are, as evidenced in this 2024 paper. Uptake varied—meaning the gay male community was not all that receptive about taking the Hep B vaccine.



Is it a coincidence then that the Hep B vaccine was added as a public health measure to the childhood schedule in the early 1990s?

Here’s my substack on my thoughts about the recent ACIP decision about Hep B at birth.