Fast Facts Friday
What do Hep B vaccines and fluoride have in common?
Both Hep B vaccines and fluoride were products that were sitting around unused. We can’t have that. So they were marketed in a new way to show a health benefit.
Early Hep B vaccination programs in the 1980s specifically targeted high-risk adult groups (gay men, healthcare workers, and injection-drug users) because they were at higher risk of exposure. They still are, as evidenced in this 2024 paper. Uptake varied—meaning the gay male community was not all that receptive about taking the Hep B vaccine.
Is it a coincidence then that the Hep B vaccine was added as a public health measure to the childhood schedule in the early 1990s?
Here’s my substack on my thoughts about the recent ACIP decision about Hep B at birth.
Fluoride is an industrial byproduct that was once considered waste, with no viable use. However, corporations found a way to market it as a health benefit, turning a disposal problem into a profitable industry. From the beginning, the push to introduce fluoride into drinking water and dental products was driven by corporate interests rather than genuine public health concerns.
Stannous Fluoride was supplanted with toxic and dangerous Sodium Fluoride by greedy monsters. Jesus said, "You cannot serve God and money". This is TRUTH. Look what has happened to America because leadership has chosen MONEY. Everything, everything, everything is based on how much can be gained and the crooks in leadership have capitalized and stolen from every pot there was until the only thing left is our bodies, thus "the Healthcare Industry". Cling to Jesus. It is the only hope one has.
The first thing I thought of when I read, "What do Hep B vaccines and fluoride have in common?" was, "They are both poisons."