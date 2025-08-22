During COVID, monoclonal antibodies became an infusion treatment even for mild cases of COVID. I am not a proponent, and here’s why.



Monoclonal antibodies work on molecular mimicry. If the monoclonal antibody is “looking” for a COVID protein and doesn’t find it, but finds a protein that is similar, it will go attack the “something similar.”



It’s one of the main reasons for the autoimmune disease epidemic we see today.



So, monoclonal antibodies (MA) are not all they’re cracked up to be and can cause a lot of health issues due to the mimicry.



Of particular concern are the many, many, many MA drugs being used for cancer treatment. Any drug ending in -ab (such as rituximab, trastuzumab, etc.) is a monoclonal antibody drug.



I’m not a fan.



Catch more on this discussion on this week’s Morning Coffee episode.