Let me take a moment to share the CDC’s current COVID-19 jab guideline for your 6-month old babies. If your child has never received a COVID vaccine (which most 6 month old babies would NOT have), CDC wants your child to have either 2 doses of the 2024–2025 Moderna vaccine OR 3 doses of the 2024–2025 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

You simply cannot make this stuff up. Here is the link. This is lunacy.

My book is available on Amazon.com or drtenpenny.com

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment