Disability data hit a new high in November 2024. The prior high point was in June 2023, but November saw an increase of 787,000 new cases over the previous month of October. Since 2021, there has been an increase of 4.8 million cases.

Thanks to my friend Ed Dowd for bringing these important data to our attention. Ed says he is fairly certain it’s not Fruit Loops cereal causing millions of new disability cases. It’s the COVID jabs!!

