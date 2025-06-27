RFK Jr's new ACIP panel is concluding its first meeting this week. They've just accomplished something that I and my colleagues have been advocating for DECADES...get rid of the preservative thimerosal in flu shots.

Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative that has been used in vaccines and other medical products since the 1930s, used to prevent bacterial/fungal contamination, but it has negative aspects.

The biggest one is that it contains ethylmercury: thimerosal is 49% mercury by weight; is a neurotoxin at high doses, e.g. cumulative exposure over time. Mercury in vaccines is linked with developmental disorders like autism.

In the late 1990s, the FDA found that infants receiving multiple thimerosal-containing vaccines could exceed recommended mercury exposure levels per EPA guidelines.

Thimerosal was removed from most childhood jabs by 2001, but persists in flu shots and global multi-dose vaccines.

Don’t believe the mainstream media when they say Bobby doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He wrote a whole book on thimerosal. We need to proceed with removing it from EVERY vaccine, and from any other medical product that still contains it.



Here’s my take on it.