Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ANN THOMPSON's avatar
ANN THOMPSON
9h

I was severely chastised by my son’s pediatrician’s worker for not allowing my son to receive the vaccine. Disgraceful. It encourages promiscuity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
7h

Fake Vaccines lead to real poisonings and cancer as a result. I have a whole podcast series on reversing cancer naturally. They overdiagnose on purpose to keep the money train coming, and people become too sick from all the unnecessary medical interventions to realize the government is the source of their problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture