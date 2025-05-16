Over the last 20 years, I have watched as the Gardasil vaccine has been pushed into the category of "mandatory." WHY? It is not a communicable infection among 6th graders!

In 2006, a new vaccine was released for teens that was developed to eliminate human papilloma viral infections, with a promise of preventing cervical cancer in girls. It was fast-tracked by the FDA and quickly recommended by the CDC. In 2014, the use of the Gardasil vaccine was expanded for use in boys to prevent cervical condyloma (venereal warts). This was a lofty promise. Now Gardasil is given starting at age 9. It’s a travesty and a tragedy.



In fact, Gardasil appears to deliver very little – if any – benefit at all.



A little over a month ago, a North Carolina court sided with Merck & Co. in a class action lawsuit involving over 200 Gardasil vaccine injury victims. The injured plaintiffs came from across the country and stated that the vaccine caused serious injury and chronic poor health, including autoimmunity, encephalitis and neurological dysfunction, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), development of diabetes, premature ovarian failure (POI), infertility, and death.

It was known at the time that Merck used an aluminum-containing bioactive “placebo” in pre-licensure trials and only tested the vaccine in a small number of children under age 15.

Keep in mind that Gardasil has been a blockbuster vaccine for the company.