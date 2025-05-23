If you sent your saliva sample to 23andMe, it is important to know that Big Pharma will now own your DNA. On Monday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced it is buying 23andMe out of bankruptcy for $256 million. Included in that price tag is the company’s extensive trove of genetic samples and data.

Regeneron will acquire 23andMe’s Personal Genome Service, Total Health and Research Services and its large biobank of genetic data from more than 15 million customers.

The deal will be closed by the end of 2025. Yikes.

