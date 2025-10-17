Fast Facts Friday
The world’s first governing body declares mRNA jabs weapons of mass destruction.
The world’s first governing body and judicial authority just recognized COVID-19 mRNA injections as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal issued the unprecedented declaration. This tribunal has international legitimacy and holds nation-to-nation status recognized by Canada.
Find out why these injections violate the existing bioweapons statutes and what the AIN declaration means legally.
