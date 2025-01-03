If you needed a reason (or another reason) to say “no” to the flu shot, here it is. These shots increase your risk of catching every other respiratory illness. When you get a flu shot, you don’t catch the flu, but you catch every other “cootie” that winter. Right? Ever wonder why?

This article has the answer and we’ve known for over a decade, at least since 2012. Your body’s immunity is depleted trying to form antibodies to the flu vaccine you received, making you at a higher risk of catching another respiratory illness.

Another great paper brought to us by The Tenpenny Report guest author Dr. Jennifer Brown. Read it here.

