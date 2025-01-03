If you needed a reason (or another reason) to say “no” to the flu shot, here it is. These shots increase your risk of catching every other respiratory illness. When you get a flu shot, you don’t catch the flu, but you catch every other “cootie” that winter. Right? Ever wonder why?
This article has the answer and we’ve known for over a decade, at least since 2012. Your body’s immunity is depleted trying to form antibodies to the flu vaccine you received, making you at a higher risk of catching another respiratory illness.
Another great paper brought to us by The Tenpenny Report guest author Dr. Jennifer Brown. Read it here.
My book is available on Amazon.com or drtenpenny.com
I wonder about how the shedding of this mRNA vaccine affects all of us who did not receive? It’s a domino effect on the whole nation not to mention the world! We are linked…
I wonder where I've heard that "cooties" term before, hmm, I'm the only person she knows coming to work with the cooties, rubbed in my face by my coworker, but it seems others are likened to it too because that's what we called it as kids. I wear it as a badge of honor because I can't stay home for every little snot and sniffle, although many do. And I'm sure the past mandated healthcare flu shot didnt help matters but it was smacked down by yours truly so never again! This is why healthcare professionals are so sick now and miss a lot of work, not me! Man-up, woman-up! LOL.😉