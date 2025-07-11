MIT is being heralded for its one-stop shot for HIV, announced in late June. One dose generates a powerful immune response because it uses TWO “immune-boosting adjuvants (alum and SMNP). The vaccine lingers in the lymph nodes for nearly a month, purportedly to encourage the body to produce a wide variety of antibodies.



As usual, the new one-shot technology is being touted as a revolutionary way forward for how we fight practically every infectious disease. (You know, like mRNA was touted, then the adverse events starting pouring in.) The problem is, it has only been researched in mice thus far; there are no human trials yet.



And hopefully there will never be.



The new jab mimics the natural infection process and “opens the door” (their words, not mine) to broadly neutralizing antibody responses, a “holy grail” in vaccine design.



Let’s not get the cart before the horse.



Here is my FAVORITE sentence in the press release: “And best of all, it's built on components already known to medicine.”

This is not the case. Regarding aluminum adjuvants, we’ve been loading kids, adults, and animals with aluminum for nearly a hundred years, and we don’t really know how it works. That means we don’t really know why we put it in the shots. I wrote about this a year ago. Read it here.



SMNP is a relatively new saponin adjuvant and I would not characterize it as “well known to medicine.” This class of adjuvant has strong stimulatory effects on the immune system. QS-21 is a well known saponin adjuvant and is in the Novavax COVID-19 vax and the Shingrix shingles vaccine, for instance. Saponins enhance cytokine production (remember the cytokine storm?)



Maybe this is why we have such an autoimmune epidemic on our hands.

