Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
6h

Like I keep saying, death is now just a cost of doing business for these monsters. If the shot works for someone they celebrate, if it kills someone, they just make excuses for it. In reality, they *know* that these substances are killing people and I would wager that in the secret boardrooms they really do discuss the percentage of deaths that *will* happen but, again, it's just a cost of doing business. As long as "health" care, pharmaceuticals and "vaccines" are for profit businesses and liability shields are in place for "vaccine" manufacturers (and for hospitals, doctors, etc during an "emergency") we will *never* see an end to this madness. It's up to us my friends. RESIST RESIST RESIST. Courage!! Saying NO!! Refusing. Being willing to lose everything and even go to prison for standing on principle. It's not fun, but that's were we are at. We must stand firm. Government is *not* going to save us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
3m

But it's a "vaccine " right ....so it's automatically safe and effective ...right ....but what about those mRNA thingy's .....they weren't so safe and effective were they ....?🤦🤷‍♂️🙏🏾🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture