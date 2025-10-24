Yes…vaccines contain DNA fragments. Many vaccines are derived from fetal cells. Case in point, Havrix for Hepatitis A and Meruvax II, the rubella component of the MMR II vaccine.
This isn’t conspiracy theory…it’s fact, and it’s documented in a new peer-reviewed paper. The paper had one of the most alarming findings ever in vaccine safety research: childhood vaccines grown in human fetal cell lines contain billions, if not trillions, of fragmented human DNA molecules. These are capable of not only entering human dells but integrating into the genome.
The paper shows that the fetal DNA fragments persist in vaccine vials, and it shows that the fragments readily enter the human cell nucleus and align with chromosomal “hotspots” located within genes strongly linked to autism.
And we wonder why autism affects 1 in 31 children? This paper may be part of the answer.
Discussion about this post
Considering the amount of potentially negative ingredients in vaccines, it is a wonder that everybody does not have adverse effects from these jabs that are supposed to protect our health.
Of course, Big Pharma, doctors and our government agencies try to keep the knowledge of these toxins from spreading because if people stopping gets these shots, many people would suffer from low incomes. After all, it's all about the money.
This is what many of us believed for years already and it is wonderful it is being exposed. So criminal to hurt so many people. Our schools are fighting impossible expectations to the detriment of all students. God have mercy.