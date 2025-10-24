Yes…vaccines contain DNA fragments. Many vaccines are derived from fetal cells. Case in point, Havrix for Hepatitis A and Meruvax II, the rubella component of the MMR II vaccine.



This isn’t conspiracy theory…it’s fact, and it’s documented in a new peer-reviewed paper. The paper had one of the most alarming findings ever in vaccine safety research: childhood vaccines grown in human fetal cell lines contain billions, if not trillions, of fragmented human DNA molecules. These are capable of not only entering human dells but integrating into the genome.



The paper shows that the fetal DNA fragments persist in vaccine vials, and it shows that the fragments readily enter the human cell nucleus and align with chromosomal “hotspots” located within genes strongly linked to autism.

And we wonder why autism affects 1 in 31 children? This paper may be part of the answer.