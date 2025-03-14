Germany has finally said out loud what we’ve known all along…the mRNA “vaccines” killed more people than the Covid virus.
The evidence, buried deep with the German government’s data, confirms excess deaths were caused by mRNA “vaccines” and not Covid. The bombshell study showed that excess mortality did not occur during the first wave of the pandemic, despite German (and worldwide) officials claiming surges in Covid deaths.
Excess mortality rates only skyrocketed after the mRNA jab rollout to the public. Another excess mortality event occurred during a late 2022 wave of influenza. In other words, after receiving the mRNA jabs, people died from the flu.
The study was led by Professor Ursel Heudorf of the Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at Justus Liebig University in Gießen and Prof. Bernd Kowall of the Institute for Medical Informatics, Biometry and Epidemiology at the University Hospital in Essen.
Slay News credits:
Article 1 and Article 2
What Christine.257 has been saying all along and what The US Supreme Court with World Wide Applications passed into Law in 2013, the same year that Moderna Patented their Covid-19 virus as mentioned below: Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!!
"I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism.
" Robert Kennedy Jr, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel has also been informed.
"My primary task is to uphold the Constitution, and as a doctor, I have the duty and the right to protect the health of Slovak citizens. Yesterday, I also informed the U.S. Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt.
Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed.
"34 batches from Pfizer and Moderna have been analyzed so far, which were stored according to the proper cold chain and only those that were used for the Slovak population during the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, I will present the most significant result of the analysis. "
" The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analyzed batches proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well. Almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present there. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than the mRNA.
This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine.
This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA, and subsequently, such a human organism becomes—I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism."
Source: Aussie17
AND
"The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analysed batches proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well. Almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present there. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than the mRNA. This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine. This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA, and subsequently, such a human organism becomes - I’m not afraid to say officially - a genetically modified organism."
The Expose
ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023
https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt
Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC
Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents:
US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles
US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc.
Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild
Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.
https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide
Lawyer Tom Renz has exposed that the COVID-19 vaccines, widely advertised as mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines, are in fact lab-created hybrids known as modRNA.
https://christine257.substack.com/p/massive-unintended-consequences-in
BREAKING – UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 is Man-made & the Vaccines were created using Computer Generated DNA By The Exposé on October 30, 2022
https://christine257.substack.com/p/breaking-uk-medicine-regulator-confirms
Shout out to osteopaths https://thedo.osteopathic.org/2025/03/decorated-navy-do-is-named-physician-to-the-president/