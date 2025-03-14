Germany has finally said out loud what we’ve known all along…the mRNA “vaccines” killed more people than the Covid virus.

The evidence, buried deep with the German government’s data, confirms excess deaths were caused by mRNA “vaccines” and not Covid. The bombshell study showed that excess mortality did not occur during the first wave of the pandemic, despite German (and worldwide) officials claiming surges in Covid deaths.

Excess mortality rates only skyrocketed after the mRNA jab rollout to the public. Another excess mortality event occurred during a late 2022 wave of influenza. In other words, after receiving the mRNA jabs, people died from the flu.

The study was led by Professor Ursel Heudorf of the Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at Justus Liebig University in Gießen and Prof. Bernd Kowall of the Institute for Medical Informatics, Biometry and Epidemiology at the University Hospital in Essen.



Article 1 and Article 2

