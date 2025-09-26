Today, I dig into a question too many people have not stopped to ask:

Why are they linking acetaminophen to brain damage?

If you weren’t able to watch Wednesday’s episode of Morning Coffee with Dr. T, I urge you to do so as my guest Kendall Macintosh and I address this question fully.

Acetaminophen blocks glutathione — your body’s natural antioxidant, your built-in powerhouse for detox and defense. When glutathione is blocked, heavy metals and toxins roam free. That means your body’s best fighters are sidelined, leaving the door wide open for trouble.

Acetaminophen is in more products than you think. Maybe it’s time we all take another look at our medicine cabinets. Here is a list of products that contain acetaminophen. Hope it is helpful.

