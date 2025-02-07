What is ACIP, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices? This critical committee sets US vaccination policy and helps CDC determine the appropriate use of vaccines.

In a burst of activity before the Biden administration’s exit, HHS Secretary Becerra appointed eight people (four new and four replacement) to ACIP, making it difficult for the Trump team (and RFK Jr. as potential new HHS lead) to place their own appointees.

Biden’s team stacked the panel with pro-vaccine people. HHS senior people say the move was very intentional to fill every vacancy where “maintenance of our scientific expertise was critical.”

Yes, follow the science, remember?



The appointments may be short-lived. People on ACIP have at-will appointments. RFK Jr. or anyone can easily take away what Biden bestowed. Make it so!



