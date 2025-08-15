We just wrote about rabies two weeks ago. It’s in the news even more now. They’re stirring the pot of fear again.

The first “outbreak” is so insignificantly small. It’s 20 cases, most occurring because people were bitten by a wild animal. These are not domestic household pets.

The second “outbreak” is in Bali, of course in the hot tourist zone areas. Don’t travel there! It’s too dangerous! “Widespread vaccination has begun.”



One thing is for sure — you’re safer going to Bali than giving your pet the new NXT self-amplifying mRNA jab.

I have an upcoming interview with Dr. Falconer (stay tuned to my social media, newsletters, website, etc. for air date), where we talked about this terrifying jab.



This latest rabies frenzy is the classic Problem-Reaction-Solution, but let’s frame it Tenpenny style:



Problem: People aren’t vaccinating themselves or their pets anymore. Big Pharma is losing money.



Reaction: Big Pharma activates its media army. They make you think a 20-case situation is an outbreak and they scare you away from travel at the peak summer month of August. And they scare you to death that your pet will get rabies.



Solution: Don’t fall for their hype. No new rabies vaccines. Let’s put these guys out of business.



Knowledge is power.

In case you are not aware of the dangers of samRNA, please read my recent substack, The Reckless Gamble of Self-Amplifying RNA: A Runaway Experiment with No Off Switch.



And don’t be afraid of rabies. You don’t have to vaccinate your pet. You have options. Take Dr. Falconer’s free rabies course to learn more.



