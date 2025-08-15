Fast Facts Friday
Rabies is rare. It isn't scary, but the new mRNA rabies vaccine is indeed terrifying.
We just wrote about rabies two weeks ago. It’s in the news even more now. They’re stirring the pot of fear again.
The first “outbreak” is so insignificantly small. It’s 20 cases, most occurring because people were bitten by a wild animal. These are not domestic household pets.
The second “outbreak” is in Bali, of course in the hot tourist zone areas. Don’t travel there! It’s too dangerous! “Widespread vaccination has begun.”
One thing is for sure — you’re safer going to Bali than giving your pet the new NXT self-amplifying mRNA jab.
I have an upcoming interview with Dr. Falconer (stay tuned to my social media, newsletters, website, etc. for air date), where we talked about this terrifying jab.
This latest rabies frenzy is the classic Problem-Reaction-Solution, but let’s frame it Tenpenny style:
Problem: People aren’t vaccinating themselves or their pets anymore. Big Pharma is losing money.
Reaction: Big Pharma activates its media army. They make you think a 20-case situation is an outbreak and they scare you away from travel at the peak summer month of August. And they scare you to death that your pet will get rabies.
Solution: Don’t fall for their hype. No new rabies vaccines. Let’s put these guys out of business.
Knowledge is power.
In case you are not aware of the dangers of samRNA, please read my recent substack, The Reckless Gamble of Self-Amplifying RNA: A Runaway Experiment with No Off Switch.
And don’t be afraid of rabies. You don’t have to vaccinate your pet. You have options. Take Dr. Falconer’s free rabies course to learn more.
We *never* "vaccinated" our pets. Ever. Our latest cat lived 20 years and passed away in her sleep of old age. We fed her top quality food her entire life. NO mass produced garbage food. We also *never* get a "permission slip" from the government to have a pet either. People need to stop registering and "vaccinating" their pets for Pete's sake! The public needs to stop asking for permission to do everything. We should *never* be asking "is that legal" when we are doing things that don't hurt anyone. I don't know what it will take to get people to get out of that mindset. I'd rather risk a fine or even jail time than go ask some government goon whether something I want to do with *my* life, or for my family is "legal." I grew beautiful opium poppies this year and when I showed someone a picture the first question was, "are they legal?" My answer: "I don't care if they are or not!" Rabies is incredibly rare in humans and even animals. On our farm where we had every kind of animal you could think of, for 5 generations we *never* saw an animal contract rabies. If you see a badger or a squirrel foaming at the mouth... just don't go near it! Haha. Once again, common sense should be the rule of the day... not "vaccines".
Dr. Tenpenny, thank you for reminding us that vaccines, especially mRNA "vaccines", can be as detrimental to our pets as they are to us two legged animals. Every disease, not matter how rare, is an opportunity to scare us and to extract our money for a so-called cure. Also, always be on the alert when you take your animal to a vet. They, like human doctors, are often motivated by their bottom line, not the health of the patient. We, as animal parents, usually instinctively know what's best for our entire family.